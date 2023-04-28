A new public art concept is coming to Baytown with the hopes of really unlocking more creativity along West Texas Avenue and other areas across the community.
The City of Baytown is proud to announce a new art installation in Art Alley that will include murals and a unique metal art piece. Well- known Houston artist Shelbi Nicole joins two other gifted area artists, Tyler Kay and Whitney Hayden, to really give Baytown a unique visual art experience.
An announcement isn’t meant to give away all the details. Howev- er, Shelbi says the plan for her murals will be “fun and inspirational” and will include her signature abstract shapes.
In addition to several murals, a unique metal art piece in the shape of a heart will be featured with the word “ART” for visitors of Art Alley to clip locks to.
City spokesperson Jason Calder said, “This is a great way to get people out to explore Baytown and see the incredible art our commu- nity has to offer. This will give residents and visitors a new destina- tion art experience, with a great backdrop, to take those fun pictures that everyone wants to share online.”
The artists will begin painting, weather permitting, at the beginning of May. The big reveal to the public will take place on May 7, the beginning of National Travel and Tourism Week, and will include a ribbon cutting and a chance to meet the artists.
Jason added, “Shelbi, Tyler, and Whitney have some very creative ideas and we are excited for them to come to life along with the locks of love. Bring your locks because we will be ready to unlock Art Alley.”
Look for more details from the City, including artist profiles, in the coming days on baytown.org and the City’s social media channels.
