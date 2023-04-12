Melissa Reabold, executive director of United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County, introduced Community Engagement Director Kaci Peña who spoke to the Rotary Club of Baytown recently about the work of volunteers.
Peña gets to work with the agencies United Way serves and the volunteers who make things happen in the community. “Every part of our work is touched by a volunteer. This past year alone, we have given out more than 1,000 books, given new clothing to 10 schools for students in need, completed more than 60 projects for Days of Caring, created and delivered over 1,200 homeless outreach packages, distributed over 10,000 2-1-1 Resource Cards and installed five new ‘Little Free Libraries,’ (in one day).”
