Thanks to ongoing assistance from a Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) “Operation Slow Down” grant, the La Porte Police Department (LPPD) will join forces with police departments statewide to get Texas drivers to slow down. The targeted enforcement dates for the grant are July 14 through July 30, 2023.
Under this grant, LPPD will deploy additional officers on an overtime basis to focus on areas in our community where crashes have hurt and killed friends and loved ones.
