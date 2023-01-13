A Goose Creek CISD student was taken into custody after posting a threat regarding Lee High School Thursday, according to a letter sent to parents from Kendall David, director of community engagement and marketing for the district.
In the letter, David said, “We have been informed by the Goose Creek CISD Police Department that the student who posted the social media threat today has been taken into custody and was never at school today.”
