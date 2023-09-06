The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is awarding $8,403,697 to Texas to provide critical support for community efforts to prevent drug overdose.
The funding ($279 million nationally) is part of CDC’s Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) initiative, designed to help Texas expand harm reduction strategies (e.g., naloxone and fentanyl test strips), provide people access to life-saving care and make the latest data available so that the state can get ahead of the constantly evolving drug overdose crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.