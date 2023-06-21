NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran television personality Geraldo Rivera says he’s quitting as one of the lonely liberal voices on Fox News Channel’s political combat show “The Five.” Rivera, who turns 80 next month, said that a growing tension on the show made it no longer worth it. In an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press, he calls it a “rocky ride” but also an exhilarating adventure. “The Five” is Fox’s most popular show despite airing in the late afternoon and features four conservative and one liberal voice kicking around the issues of the day. Rivera has had some particularly contentious exchanges with fellow panelist Greg Gutfeld.
