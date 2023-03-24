Thursday, March 23, the House Committee on Culture and Recreation, and Tourism heard State Representative Terri Leo-Wilson’s first bill to come before a committee – HCR 42, a bill to recognize Winnie as the Rice Capital of Texas. Texas is the fifth largest producer of rice in the United States, even though only a handful of Texas counties grow and harvest that particular crop. Among those counties, nobody harvests more rice than Chambers, and in Chambers County, nobody celebrates that harvest more than Winnie.
The City of Winnie will hold its 54th annual Texas Rice Festival over the first weekend of October. This celebration, full of fantastic food and family-friendly entertainment, is a red-letter event for thousands of Texans across the southeast part of our state. If you’re in Texas, and you hear “rice,” you think “Winnie,” and that’s why it’s time to we recognize Winnie as the rice capital of Texas.
