Chambers County deputies arrested a Dallas man after a pursuit on Interstate 10 about 9 a.m. Tuesday, on several charges including evading arrest.
Officers responded to reports of a Ford F-150 Raptor being driven erratically eastbound on the freeway, striking the center wall and running other vehicles off the road. The driver fled from an attempted traffic stop near Jenkins Road, continuing to drive east at a high rate of speed, according to information provided by the Sheriff’s Office.
