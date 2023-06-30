Time to run, sweat and party. Running Alliance Sport and sponsors Wismer Distributing Company and the City of Mont Belvieu are back with their Independence Day event, the 2023 Texas Bud Heat Wave. Anchored at Wismer’s Budweiser facility in Mont Belvieu, the 2023 Texas Bud Heat Wave run through traditional Texas summer temps has two distances – five miles for the hardcore and an alternate 5K distance for those who want to take it a bit easier... Okay, let’s face it, running at all in Fourth of July heat is hard core period.
Everyone who beats the Heat (Wave) by running five miles or 5K will get a finishers medal and attend a great after party with ice cream, watermelon and beer provided by sponsor Wismer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.