Crews from Rios Roofing in Baytown gathered early Monday morning to donate their time and effort in building a new roof for a Habitat for Humanity home being built on North 8th Street. 

Glenn Reilly, the retired Construction Manager for Habitat, said they bought the materials for the roofers to use except the shingles, which Rios Roofing donated. 

