Whitney Williams, left, was the beneficiary of roofing and installation services at no charge, thanks to the crews at Rios Roofing, a Baytown roofing company on Highway 146. The roofing company’s crews came out Monday to Williams’ home, which is being built by the volunteers at Habitat for Humanity. Also pictured is Pete Rios, owner of the roofing company.
Whitney Williams was thankful to the crews from Rios Roofing, a roofing business on Highway 146 in Baytown, for donating time and effort to help put a roof on her home being built by Habitat for Humanity.
Whitney Williams, left, was the beneficiary of roofing and installation services at no charge, thanks to the crews at Rios Roofing, a Baytown roofing company on Highway 146. The roofing company’s crews came out Monday to Williams’ home, which is being built by the volunteers at Habitat for Humanity. Also pictured is Pete Rios, owner of the roofing company.
Photo courtesy of John Belk
Whitney Williams was thankful to the crews from Rios Roofing, a roofing business on Highway 146 in Baytown, for donating time and effort to help put a roof on her home being built by Habitat for Humanity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.