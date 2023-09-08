Scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 78F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Committed to providing leading medicine to East Harris County and surrounding communities, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital is enhancing its lung cancer program with shape-sensing robotic bronchoscopy (SSRB) combined with advanced imaging.
Integrating cone beam chest computed tomography – CBCT – will enable physicians to reach deep into the lungs and accurately biopsy lung nodules.
