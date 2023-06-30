Austin – State Representative Terri Leo-Wilson has filed HB 52, a bill aimed at eliminating sales, property and franchise taxes by replacing them with a fair, efficient and transparent state consumption tax, or value added tax (VAT).
Governor Greg Abbott officially announced a second special session to allow the House and Senate to continue working on legislation to provide lasting property-tax relief for Texas taxpayers. Once again, he has asked that the House and Senate solely look at reducing the school district maximum compressed tax rate. However, during this special session, he emphasized his commitment to work on a pathway to eliminate school district maintenance and operations property taxes.
(0) comments
