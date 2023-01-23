Windy with thunderstorms, possibly strong this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 65F. E winds shifting to SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Port Houston recorded its best year yet in 2022. Port Houston container annual volume was up 14%, reaching just shy of 4 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), at 3,974,901 TEUs. This is nearly double the volume posted six years earlier in 2016 and 492,526 TEUs more than in 2021. Total tonnage was up 22% for the year, reaching 55,060,963 short tons, a new record.
The Port had consistent double-digit growth at Bayport and Barbours Cut container terminals from January through November. In December, volumes dipped compared to the record 2021 activity, a softening of demand that mirrors other gateways across the country. A total of 292,027 TEUs were handled at Port Houston during December, a 12% decrease compared to December 2021. Loaded container imports decreased by 16% in December while this was the top December ever for exports, which increased 7% year-over-year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.