On Sunday, May 7, a large group from Lone Star Porsche Club of America, who own Porsche automobiles, are scheduled to do a drive by to see if they can put a big smile on the face of Douglas “Killer” James, who is currently battling Stage 4 cancer. James is not only a passionate owner of two Porsche automobiles, (1985 Porsche 911 Targa and 2002 Porsche 996), he is also a U.S. Air Force Veteran. The group of Porsche owners are scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m. at Buc-ee’s, 4080 Interstate 10 East in Baytown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.