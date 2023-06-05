Vehicle thefts
A vehicle worth $20,000 was stolen Wednesday in the 600 block of Peggy Avenue.
A red Chevy Silverado with the Texas license plate number 3B3801C was reported stolen Thursday in the 800 block of Elmwood Drive.
Thefts
Power tools worth $10,000 were stolen from a vehicle Wednesday in the 6800 block of Thompson Road.
A package was reported stolen from a front porch Wednesday in the 1700 block of Sheridan Drive.
A theft was reported Wednesday in the 2800 block of North Alexander.
A total of $3,750 was reported stolen Wednesday in the 3800 block of Dogwood Trail.
Items worth $770 were reported stolen Thursday in the 4700 block of Ripple Creek Drive.
Personal items totaling $200 were reported stolen Thursday in the 4400 block of Craigmont Boulevard.
Thieves stole $1,700 worth of items from a vehicle Wednesday in the 4100 block of Interstate Highway 10.
A total of $1,410 worth of items were stolen from a vehicle Friday in the 4700 block of Sandalwood Circle.
Thieves stole four factory rims from a 2021 red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck Thursday in the 1700 block of Rollingbrook Drive.
A total of $2,000 worth of vehicle parts were stolen Friday in the 1700 block of Rollingbrook Drive.
A total of $300 worth of items were stolen from a vehicle in the 3500 block of McKinney Road.
Assaults
An assault was reported Wednesday in the 200 block of Lincoln Cedar Drive.
Police said an assault occurred Wednesday in the 600 block of Morrell Avenue.
A victim was reportedly shot Thursday in the 4600 block of Village Lane.
A family violence report was taken Thursday in the 1600 block of Garth Road. The incident is under investigation, police said.
Lost/Found Item
A coin purse with cards, identification and cash was reported lost Wednesday in the 3900 block of Garth Road.
