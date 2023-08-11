The Harris County Sherriff’s Office assisted Orchard Park police detectives in New York with the arrest of a 28-year-old Crosby man accused of sexually abusing an underaged female juvenile.
James Q. Carollo of Crosby was arrested on an indictment warrant obtained from the Erie County Superior Court charging him with two counts of rape in the first degree, one count of sexual abuse in the first degree, six counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree, one count of strangulation in the second degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.