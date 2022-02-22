A 46-year-old woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on the main traffic lanes of westbound Interstate 10 west of Highway 146 about 4 a.m. Sunday.
Baytown police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said the woman was apparently trying to cross the freeway when she was hit. Her identity has not yet been released, but Fernandez said the woman was from out of state and police are still trying to locate family to notify. Police are investigating and have not provided any information about the vehicle that struck the woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.