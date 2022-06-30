• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 1400 block of North Alexander Drive Monday.
• Electronics, money and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 6400 block of Garth Road Monday.
Updated: June 30, 2022 @ 12:10 am
