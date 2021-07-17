Someone shot plastic pellets from a BB gun at city employees working on traffic lights and at passing motorists on North Alexander Drive about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Assistant Police Chief Eric Freed said two city employees were struck by the pellets as they worked on the lights at North Alexander and East Fayle and another one at the Cedar Bayou intersection.
A 66-year-old man reported his car was fired upon in the 3600 block of North Alexander Drive. Witnesses reported seeing the passenger of a maroon Nissan Altima hanging out the window firing an airsoft gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.