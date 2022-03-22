A 24-year-old Dayton man reportedly ran from police responding to a reported theft in the 4900 block of Garth Road about 3:30 p.m.
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said that Tristyn Cox was charged with evading on foot.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A 24-year-old Dayton man reportedly ran from police responding to a reported theft in the 4900 block of Garth Road about 3:30 p.m.
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said that Tristyn Cox was charged with evading on foot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.