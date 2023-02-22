Pilot Club of Baytown “Come Together” Yellow Rose Gala will be held April 18 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Baytown. “Come Together” with and for our Community explains the theme. “Come Together” is music of the Beatles. “Save the date” announcements are being spread around the community by all Pilot members, with formal invitations being mailed in March.
At this event, Seth Duty, musician and singer, will entertain. Special guest speaker is Joanna Horton, Texas District Traumatic Brain Injury Coordinator. Silent and live auctions will be held, along with a gift card selection and a “Boozy Wagon.” All proceeds from Pilot fundraisers go into the Projects Budget to be distributed back to the Community.
