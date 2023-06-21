Pictured from left, Vice President Cindy Nettles; Directors Glenda Mosley, Carol Badillo and Carolyn Parrish; Corresponding Secretary Valerie Burton; President Stephanie Fitzgerald; President Elect Susan Pitts; Recording Secretary Terry Presley; Directors Eunice Morgan, Judy Wheat; and Treasurer Ericka Perez.
The Pilot Club of Baytown Board of Directors Officer Installation Ceremony was held Monday at the Baytown Museum. Outgoing President Carol Badillo led the program, thanked the members for presidency and recognized outstanding activities and projects over the past year. Badillo also recognized members with past year perfect attendance – one being Helen Gerlich who celebrated 25 years perfect attendance in Pilot. Badillo presented outgoing officers with a gift.
Five years outgoing Board Treasurer and past President Allene DonCarlos conducted an emotional and professional officer installation process. Newly elected 2023-24 President Stephanie Fitzgerald expressed her excitement and plans for the coming year and presented incoming officers with a gift.
