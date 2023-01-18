Kayleb Garfield

Baytown police say they have identified a person of interest in the shooting of 16-year-old Lee High School student Shane Hamilton.

Hamilton was fatally shot at about 9:15 p.m. Jan. 10 at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.