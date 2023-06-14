LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pat Sajak is taking one last spin on “Wheel of Fortune,” announcing Monday that its upcoming season will be his last as host. The 76-year-old announced his retirement from the venerable game show in a tweet, calling his time on the show “a wonderful ride.” Sajak, 76, has presided the game show, which features contestants guessing letters to try to fill out words and phrases to win money and prizes, since 1981. He took over duties from Chuck Woolery, who was the show’s first host when it debuted on daytime television in 1975. Sajak will continue to serve as a consultant on the show for three years after his retirement as host. In recent years, some of Sajak’s banter and chiding of contestants have become fodder for social media. That prompted Sajak to remark in his retirement post about doing another season: “(If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”
Pat Sajak announces ‘Wheel of Fortune’ retirement, says upcoming season will be his last as host
- Associated Press
- Updated
(0) comments
