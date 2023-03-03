Old River-Winfree’s city council presented Mont Belvieu Fire Department checks totaling $50,000 at a recent meeting to help defer the costs associated with MBFD bringing the City of Old River-Winfree into their response area. From left, are city council members Jackie Johnson, Kathy Fransen, Pam McCall, Mayor Joe Landry, Assistant Mont Belvieu Fire Chief Brent Hahn, council members Judy Strickland and J.F. Steadham.
