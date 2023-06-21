Faith Longorio, Associate Director for Social Studies and World Languages and Ellen Akers, Director of Secondary Curriculum & Instruction, pose with Maahi Singh at The White House. She was one of 11 students whose projects were selected to be shown at the White House Historical Association Showcase during the National History Day event.
GCCISD junior school students and sponsors during the National History Day event in Washington, D.C.
On June 15, at the 2023 National Contest awards ceremony, held in person for the first time in four years at the Xfinity Center at the University of Maryland, National History Day announced this year’s prize winners. Over 2,600 students and 600 teachers attended.
The ceremony was the culmination not only of the week-long contest but also of a year of student research, project creation and competition. During the 2022-2023 school year, over half a million students globally completed projects centered around the theme, Frontiers in History: People, Ideas and Events, in one of five categories: documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or website.
