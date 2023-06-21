Miss Baytown 2023, Meagan Phillip, will compete in this year’s Miss Texas USA pageant on July 14 through 15 at the Hilton Post Oak Hotel in Houston to represent Texas and, most importantly, Baytown.
Phillip was born and raised in Baytown, having seen this town grow and change drastically over the years. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School and then moved on to graduate from Baytown Christian Academy. Her family and friends continue to reside here, where she spends most of her time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.