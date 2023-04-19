Dr. Demetrius McCall, Goose Creek CISD deputy superintendent of administrative services, was named the lone finalist for the Sheldon ISD superintendent’s position during the Tuesday Board meeting.
McCall joined Goose Creek CISD in July 2020 as the deputy superintendent for administrative services. During his tenure, he successfully supervised the Fine Arts, CTE, Facilities, Athletic, and Social Emotional Learning departments. Some of his accomplishments include the update, construction, or completion of several facilities, including the GCCISD Robotics building, E.F. Green Junior School, Pumphrey Elementary School, and Shelia C. Liles Early Learning Academy; enrollment growth in the district’s CTE programs and students earning industry-based certifications, consistent student success in various athletic and Fine Arts programs, developed and supported key initiatives in student, employee and community wellness.
