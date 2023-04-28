I was seated across from Paul and Mike as they discussed how they could shoot par on certain golf courses, but not on others due to their difficulty. I spoke up and said, “I’ve cheated and never shot par on any course!”
Paul laughingly said, “You obviously don’t know how to cheat!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.