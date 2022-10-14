From the beloved author of fifteen bestsellers comes a stirring story of a deception that reaches across continents, oceans, and years. A prosperous family in Berlin cannot see what the future holds when they adopt an orphaned girl, Lore. She becomes an older sister to their biological daughter, Caroline. The book covers 3 generations, well, 4 really counting the grandparents. It starts in Berlin, Germany, and continues on as sisters are forced to flee Nazi Germany to America.
As the story opens, Caroline and Lore are young women, living amid the madness in Europe. As their parents disappear into this madness, the two girls flee to Switzerland. What happens next will change both of their lives forever as a single act of duplicity reverberates through three generations even as they grasp for new hope and happiness in America.
