Alice Ricks is the giant behind so many great ventures at POINT Alternative Center in Goose Creek CISD. She employs a giant heart that is a serving heart. When I think of selfless service and a voice for the least of thee, I think of Mrs. Ricks. She stands in the gap each and everyday to make the difference in the lives of the children and community that we serve. She searches and finds resources and opportunities that serve the whole child and their families. She has spearheaded and organized community food distributions at the POINT for the Goose Creek family community as well as lending a helping hand in countless other distributions at local churches.
The work and effort that goes into organizing a distribution of this caliber is an enormous task, but Alice Ricks meets the challenge head on each time with the help of the POINT faculty and staff. As a school family, teachers, leaders, and other volunteers band together to serve the community. This is testament to Mrs. Rick’s leadership, commitment, and service to our community. When she organizes community service events, everyone pulls together to help ensure the cause is a success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.