The Baytown Mattress Firm is hosting a special Letters to Santa event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at its 4555 Garth Road, Suite 100 location.
All proceeds go to The Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center, and Bay Area Turning Point. Bridge Over Troubled Waters provides services for runaway, homeless and high-risk youths. Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center is a nonprofit organization that helps minimize the trauma associated with child abuse investigations. Bay Area Turning Point helps survivors of family violence and sexual assault in the Greater Bay Area.
