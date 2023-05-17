The Texas State Senate unanimously passed House Bill 2248 sponsored by Senator Carol Alvarado and authored by State Representative Josey Garcia to establish September 30th as “Vanessa Guillén Day.” U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén was murdered at the age of 20 by another solider while stationed at Fort Hood.
“Specialist Vanessa Guillén was robbed of the opportunity to live a long and fruitful life,” said Senator Carol Alvarado. “Establishing her birthday as a statewide day of remembrance will ensure that we never forget her memory and we continue the fight to prevent any servicemember from enduring what Vanessa did.”
