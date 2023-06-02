LC president recognized as a Community Leader of the Year by GHWCC

Dr. Lynda Villanueva, Lee College president, was recognized as a 2023 Community Leader of the Year by the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce. (from left) Suzan Deison, CEO/president/founder, GHWCC; Shayla White, executive director, GHWCC Women’s Business Center; Dr. Villanueva and Pearl Chu, director, Technical Domains & University Relations
Photo Courtesy: Greater Houston Women’s Chamber Of Commerce
Dr. Lynda Villanueva, president of Lee College, was recognized as a 2023 Community Leader of the Year by the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce (GHWCC) at its annual conference for women on Friday, May 19 at The Westin Galleria Houston.
Dr. Villanueva, who has served in her leadership role at the institution since January 2020, was acknowledged for her dedication and support of women and girls – improving the quality of life for students and families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.