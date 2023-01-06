Lakewood Subdivision’s oyster pilot program a success

Oyster farming is very good for the environment due to oysters’ abilities to clean water. With the numerous bays and creeks in Baytown, it’s important to protect waterways’ long-term stability and help preserve the enjoyment they provide for future generations. Therefore, the Lakewood Civic Association worked with the Galveston Bay Foundation (GBF) and several Lakewood residents living along Burnet Bay in an unusual way to help stabilize and purify water by growing oysters to be used for oyster reefs. Yes, that’s right. They grew oysters
To start the pilot, oyster shells were hung in special bags to attract “spat” (oyster larvae), as seen in the photo of Renita and Dr. Anthony Price setting out their first cluster of oyster shells off their pier. The pilot project was a success with several “spat” grown on residents’ oyster shells. Please note that all of the oysters produced through our oyster gardening efforts are strictly for restoration purposes and are NOT for consumption.
