The La Porte Police Department is pleased to announce the hiring of Doug Ditrich as the Chief of Police. Chief Ditrich becomes the 17th person to hold the position since the office was established in 1947. He replaces Chief Steve Deardorff, who retired in March after 40-plus years of service.
Chief Ditrich began his career with the La Porte Police Department in December 1997. During his tenure, he has worked a variety of assignments, including Patrol, Bike Patrol, Field Training, SWAT, Detectives, Street Crimes, and Support Services, and was instrumental in developing the department’s physical fitness program. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Organizational Leadership from Mountain State University and a Master of Science in Leadership and Management from Sam Houston State University. He is a Master Peace Officer, Certified Public Manager, and a Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas graduate. He was promoted to Assistant Chief in March 2020 and assumed command of the Patrol Bureau, also overseeing jail and SWAT operations. In March 2022, he took over as Assistant Chief of the Support Services Bureau until his promotion to Chief of Police in May. He is committed to working with the community to make La Porte as safe as possible, as well as the growth and development of himself and those he is entrusted to lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.