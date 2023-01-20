Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg joined with families of homicide victims Friday to announce her support for proposed legislation to eliminate delays in the scheduling of murder trials.
State Sen. John Whitmire, chair of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee and author of SB 402, filed the bill last week, outlining his solution in part for addressing violent crime in Harris County and the backlog of criminal cases in the county’s court system. The legislation would give capital murder and murder cases priority in scheduling similar to that currently given to child sex abuse cases.
