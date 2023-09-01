Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth deputized election clerks this morning as one of her first calls of action as the County’s Chief Election Official to ensure a smooth transition and avoid any disruptions or delays in the ongoing work related to the conduct of the November 7, 2023 election.
Texas Senate Bill 1750 went into effect today, abolishing the Election Administrator’s Office and returning election management to the County Clerk and voter registration to the Tax Assessor-Collector.
