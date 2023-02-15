Happy Valentines, Matthew and Chelsea

Matthew and Chelsea Pulsifer were the winners of the Valentine Dinner at Main 101 sponsored by The Baytown Sun. They had entered a photo in the online photo gallery. The couple enjoyed Shrimp Dijon and House Made Bacon as appetizers. Matthew chose the Braised Lamb Shank, while Chelsea chose the USDA Prime Filet as their entrées. For dessert, they both enjoyed Crème Brulée. Main 101 created a custom Valentine’s Day menu for this special day. Main 101 is located at 101 E. Main Street in La Porte, open Monday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., with live soft music Thursdays through Saturdays.
Photo by Carol Skewes
