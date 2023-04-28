Several Goose Creek Memorial students competed in the regional UIL Academic and One-Act Play (OAP) competition last weekend and have advanced to the State level.
UIL State members include Swayam Gupta, Arin Sood, Laksh Naikele, and Aayush Koora. They placed in Number Sense, Calculator Applications, and Mathematics. These events are coached by GCM UIL Coach Sean Kang.
