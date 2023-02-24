Architecture Center Houston is proud to announce that its upcoming exhibition, HOUxEDU: Design for Learning, opened on Feb. 23 and will be on view through Friday, May 5. Curated by architect Jody Sergi, AIA, HOUxEDU will showcase the work of seven prominent architecture firms that specialize in K-12 school architecture and their innovative and dynamic approaches to changing the educational landscape of Houston. It will highlight some of the best new school designs and explore the ways in which design may enhance the learning experience and improve learning outcomes. The exhibit will include two GCCISD schools: E.F. Green and Stuart Career Technical High School.
Schools are cornerstones of our communities and buildings that we inevitably interact with. They are continually evolving into flexible spaces for learning and engagement. They can be used as community centers, for exercise and entertainment and even as shelter in times of crisis. Most importantly, schools provide space for students to learn, grow, develop their skills and be inspired. To students from underserved communities, school is often more than just a classroom, and a well-designed school can provide an environment that is healthier, and safer than elsewhere in their lives, allowing them to thrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.