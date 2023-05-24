The Mind Garden, one of the newest businesses in Baytown’s Historic Downtown Arts District, is hosting a Glow-in-the-Dark and Paint Pour art show through June 3 at 207 W. Defee St. The business, and the art show, are open 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the art show is $10 for one admission or $15 for two.
Co-owner Rachelle Dodson said about a dozen local artists have work displayed. The room where the show is located is lit by black light. In some cases, the ultraviolet light brings out special highlights that have been painted into the work that don’t show up under normal light. In other cases, it reveals something entirely different.
