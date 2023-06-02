GCCISD CTE Academies earn coveted Model Academy designation

Two of the district’s CTE academies recently earned the coveted Model Academy status designation by the National Career Academy Coalition. This is the highest designation awarded by NCAC and each academy will hold it for four years. The academies learned of their status during special ceremonies on May 17.
The Robert E. Lee High School STEM Academy and Ross S. Sterling High School Health Science Academy were part of the district’s original three academies; presented by Dr. Randal O’Brien in 2014. Students were enrolled in the academies during the 2014-2015 school year. The Sterling Academy also earned a perfect score.
