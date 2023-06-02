Four Goose Creek CISD high school students competed in the Teach Tomorrow TAFE (Texas Association for Future Educators) State competition in March in Round Rock and will advance to the nationals. Jose Alcala, Joseph Hoffpauir, Jenna Flores and Dreha Hernandez, all students in the Sterling Future Educators Academy, have advanced to the Educator’s Rising National Competition that will be held June 29 through July 2 in Orlando.
Alcala competed in the Children’s Literature K-3 competition. Ten books, including Alcala’s, were chosen to represent Texas in the Educator’s Rising National Teaching competition. Alcala, a 2023 graduate, donated his book to the Alamo and Bowie Elementary School libraries on May 22 and May 23. The book entitled, “Harper’s Secret,” is a short story dedicated to one of his closest childhood friends. The two schools hold a special place in his heart. Alcala entered Alamo Elementary School in the second grade and was one of its most accomplished students; creatively and academically. Several of his family members currently attend Bowie Elementary School.
