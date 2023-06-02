Four teams from Baytown’s Police and Fire Departments will battle one another Saturday, June 24 in the Ready to Reign Public Safety Softball Tournament.
The action is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5117 North Main St., Baytown, Texas 77521 at Field No. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.