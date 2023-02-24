From left, Goose Creek CISD Director of Safe and Secure Schools Robert Marquez, Emergency Management Association of Texas President Jamie Galloway, ExxonMobil Public & Government Affairs Advisor Connie Tilton, and Greater Baytown LEPC Chair Tony Irby receive the Excellent in Emergency Management Award on behalf of the Greater Baytown Area Local Emergency Planning Committee for the public education “Stuff Happens” program.
The Greater Baytown Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) recently was honored with the Excellent in Emergency Management Award from the Emergency Management Association of Texas (EMAT) at their conference in San Marcos. The award is given annually to recognize the achievement and hard work of organizations that have made exceptional efforts to further the field of emergency management and to ensure a whole community approach to preventing and preparing for disasters.
The Greater Baytown LEPC, partnering with ExxonMobil and Goose Creek CISD, was awarded this prestigious award for developing an educational program called “Stuff Happens.”
