Michael Winslow, the actor and comedian who made his name as Larvell Jones, the police officer with 1,000 or so voices in the “Police Academy” movies, came to the Eastern Rim Funny Book & Vintage Con, held this past weekend at Goose Creek Memorial High School. Winslow also starred in Mel Brook’s “Spaceballs.”
Read more in Thursday’s Baytown Sun to see what Winslow had to say as well as David Lloyd, the man who helped illustrate the British graphic novel “V for Vendetta,” which became a major motion picture starring Natalie Portman.
