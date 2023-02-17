The deadline to call for an election in May for a proposed Goose Creek CISD bond election has passed.
The board tabled the call for an election at its Feb. 6 meeting. They did not hold a special meeting before the Friday deadline to have the bond on the May 6 ballot. In addition, there is no mention of a bond election on the board’s Monday agenda.
