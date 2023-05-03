The Goose Creek Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Saturday at the Republic of Texas Plaza, 5117 N. Main St at 10:30 a.m.
Members will learn about Baytown’s history during this 75th birthday celebration year as the DAR itself has had a chapter in Baytown for 69 years. Regent Nova Stipple invites the public to attend.
