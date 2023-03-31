The Public Safety Building could become the site for a Regional Police Academy, allowing some local entities the opportunity to recruit locally instead of looking to Houston or elsewhere.
The new facility will eventually replace both police and fire headquarters buildings for the city and re-shape the existing cluster of public safety buildings on North Main Street across from YMCA Drive. The construction entails building a new three-story building near the current police station to house the police department and the fire department administrative offices. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the facility in January.
